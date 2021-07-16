Gabe Newell Wants to Sell 'Millions of Units' of the Steam Deck - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Valve this week announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model. The price goes up to $529 for the 256 GB NVMe SSD model and $649 for the 512 GB NVMe SSD model.

The head of Valve Gabe Newell speaking with IGN said he wants to the Steam Deck to sell in the millions.

"Our view is, if we're doing this right, we're going to be selling these in millions of units," said Newell.

"And it's clearly going to be establishing a product category that ourselves and other PC manufacturers are going to be able to participate in. And that's going to have long-term benefits for us. So that's sort of the frame in which we're thinking about this.

"We don't have some tie-in ratio. we don't say, 'Oh, and then we have to sell eight games for each one of these, otherwise it doesn't make sense.' Our calculus is more, 'Is this the right product, and is it a great way to test out the assumption that there's a huge amount of value, both to game players and game developers, to extending the PC ecosystem in this direction. That's the real test, more than anything else."

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles