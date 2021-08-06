Samurai Warriors Series Sales Top 8 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Samurai Warriors series have sold over eight million units worldwide.

The first entry in the hack and slash series was 2004's Samurai Warriors for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The most recent entry is Samurai Warriors 5, which launched this year for the Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Samurai Warriors is the second Warriors franchise created by Omega Force. The first Warriors franchise was Dynasty Warriors.

