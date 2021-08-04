Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to Get Standalone Release on August 20 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced the online multiplayer mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which was added to Ghost of Tsushima in October 2020, will be getting a standalone release alongside the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on August 20 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99.

The standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will launch alongside an update that adds new features, including some changes based on feedback from the community. The Survival mode has been rebalanced to shorten the session length and added new weekly Survival Nightmare challenge variants. Extra cosmetics in Legends have also been unlocked for players who’ve earned them in Jin’s story and New Game+.

An all-new mode will be coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends on September 3 called Rivals. The new mode will see two teams of two compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each enemy defeated you will collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team.

At the same time Rivals launches, the new Gear Mastery system will be released. Players who’ve earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate Mastery Challenges. This will allow a piece of gear’s Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot. As you activate Mastery Challenges, you will be able to unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch August 20 for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and $59.99 / €69.99 / £59.99 on the PlayStation 4. Users who own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

