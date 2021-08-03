Konami: eFootball at Launch is 'Basically a Demo' - News

Konami has revealed that the recently announced Pro Evolution Soccer successor, eFootball, when it launches this fall will "basically be a demo."

"In many ways, yes," said Konami when asked if the game when it launches in early Autumn will basically be a demo.

"We want people to get hands-on with eFootball as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes. Exact details to follow."

Konami did say when it launches in early Autumn there will be no micro-transactions, which means everything will be free-to-play at launch. More content will be released in Autumn. More details on the upcoming content will be released soon.

Konami added Master League will be added as paid DLC in the future.

eFootball will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android this fall.

