Konami Announces Free-to-Play eFootball, the Successor to PES - News

Publisher and developer Konami has announced free-to-play Football (Soccer) game, eFootball. It is the rebranded and successor to the Pro Evolution Soccer series, which was called Winning Eleven in Europe and Japan.

eFootball will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android this fall.

The game has been "completely rebuilt in Unreal Engine." While the game will be free-to-play, some of the post launch content and game modes will cost money.

"As a digital-only title, Konami will regularly add new content and game modes after launch this Autumn," reads a statement from Konami. "In the future, certain game modes will be sold as optional DLC, giving players the freedom to build an experience that follows their interests."

Here is the roadmap for eFootball:

Early Fall

All-new gameplay experience, powered by Unreal Engine.

Cross-generation matchmaking (i.e. PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One).

Local matches featuring FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United, and more.

Fall

Cross-platform matchmaking between consoles and PC (i.e. PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 vs. PC Steam , etc.).

Team Building Mode (Name TBC) opened – Build your own team by acquiring players.

Online Leagues (Name TBC) opened – Take your original team and compete in a global, competitive league.

Match Pass system – Earn items and players by playing eFootball.

Winter

Mobile controller support added.

Full cross-platform matchmaking across all available platforms including mobile when using a compatible controller.

Professional and amateur esports tournaments kick-off.

