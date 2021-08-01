Assassin's Creed Valhalla Director is Leading Dead Space Remake - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Eric Baptizat, who worked on Assassin's Creed Valhalla as the game director, has confirmed via his LinkedIn profile he left Ubisoft in April and has joined Electronic Arts' Motive Studio to work on the Dead Space remake as game director.

Baptizat had worked at Ubisoft for nearly 16 years and has worked on several games as a game director and lead game designer. Before that he was lead game designer at Behaviour Interactive from 2001 to 2005, as well as a game designer at Infogrames from 1996 to 2001.

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios at EA Play 2021 last month announced a remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space. It is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

he game has been rebuilt from the ground up with the Frostbite Engine. It has improved visual fidelity and gameplay improvements, but it will stay true to the spirit of the original from 2008.

Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola wants to make the immersion in the remake even deeper than in the original with a fully interactive experience from start to finish.

We want to make that immersion even deeper with a fully interactive experience, from the start screen to the end credits. We don't want anything to pull you out of the experience and we don't want any cuts," Campos-Oriola said at the time. "[The faster SSDs of new consoles mean] there's not going to be any loading. There's not going to be any moment where we're going to cut your experience, where we're going to cut your camera. You can play it from the start screen to the end credits seamlessly."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles