Dead Space Remake Dev: We Want to Make the Immersion Even Deeper

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios at EA Play 2021 last week announced a remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space. It is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola in an interview with IGN said developer EA Motive has access to all the assets from the original game. However, they are rebuilding everything from scratch and not just uprezzing textures or adding more polygons to the models.

"We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space. What's funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team. In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints or [some other reason].

"Then in terms of visuals, sound, gameplay, everything, we are rebuilding all of these assets. We are not porting them, it's not uprezzing the texture or adding more polygons to the model. It's really rebuilding all these elements, shooting all the animations, et cetera."

Campos-Oriola added they want to make the immersion even deeper than in the original with a fully interactive experience from start to finish.

"We want to make that immersion even deeper with a fully interactive experience, from the start screen to the end credits. We don't want anything to pull you out of the experience and we don't want any cuts," Campos-Oriola said. "[The faster SSDs of new consoles mean] there's not going to be any loading. There's not going to be any moment where we're going to cut your experience, where we're going to cut your camera. You can play it from the start screen to the end credits seamlessly."

Senior producer Philippe Ducharme added, "As an objective that we gave early on to everyone, what we're trying to achieve is an immersion where you never want to put your controller down. Dead Space is not a 60 - 100 hour game. Ideal scenario, you don't actually want to get up to go to the bathroom because you're so immersed within the universe and you want to play it through in one sit-down."

Campos-Oriola did say it is important for EA Motive to capture the unique look of the franchise.

"What was really important was to be able to capture the unique look of Dead Space. That unique sci-fi look, but it's gritty and dirty and you feel that everything has been used for a long time," Campos-Oriola said. "Capturing that dirty, industrial look, but with the level of detail that we can afford now, was something important during the production of that atmospheric benchmark."

Ducharme added, "It started off from the original game’s asset, actually. “[We wanted to] make sure that the improvements we were making were inside the DNA of what Dead Space is, and not just, 'Oh, we can add more texture res and more polygons, let's just throw them at it.' We really wanted to convey that feeling of Dead Space. The addition of volumetric effects and the dynamic lighting inside these scenes add a huge element to the atmosphere that we're trying to convey."

"Something that is also really important for us that was not there 12 years ago... is all those options or different ways to play the game if you need it," Campos-Oriola said. "All those elements of accessibility will definitely be something important for us in terms of opening the Dead Space experience to a broader set of people that didn't necessarily have the opportunity or could play the game when it came out."

