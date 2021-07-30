GTAV Shoots to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up the New Zealand charts from eighth to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending July 25, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and NBA 2K21 have re-entered the top 10 in second and third places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, while FIFA 21 is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 21 Gran Turismo Sport F1 2021 Total War: Rome Remastered Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

