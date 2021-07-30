By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
[Updated] Bloomberg: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to Q1 2022

[Updated] Bloomberg: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to Q1 2022 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago

Update:

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has heard from a person familiar with the matter that Sony has delayed Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022.

Original:

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb this week said he heard from a source Sony is "leaning towards" delaying from Holiday 2021 to 2022. 

"I've heard, not certain, but I've heard that something's coming in September," said Grubb. "And I'm trying to debate if I want to be the one to say this. I think that game is going to get delayed to 2022."

"I don't know for sure, I think it's still undecided, but I think it's leaning towards Horizon Forbidden West in 2022," he added.

"I think they’ll have a September State of Play to say, 'here are the other things we're going to have in the fall. here's a bunch of exciting stuff. don't worry.' But then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022."

Horizon Forbidden West 'On Track' for Holiday 2021, 'But It Isn't Quite Certain Yet'

The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst last month in a Q&A said Horizon Forbidden West is "on track to release this holiday season." However it "isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


EnricoPallazzo (8 hours ago)

In other news, water is wet. This was already expected.

SvenTheTurkey EnricoPallazzo (3 hours ago)

Yeah. I wouldn't be surprised if it's true. No shame in delaying a game that needs more time.

Bristow9091 (8 hours ago)

I'd prefer it wasn't delayed because it'd make a lovely birthday present for me lol... but I mean, I still have a ton of games I need to play through anyway, so delays really don't mean much to me anymore lol :P

Otter (8 hours ago)

Didn't he say Starfield was launching Q4 2021?? Yeah, anyway Sony have literally said they don't know whether the game will release this year. If a company is saying that expect the worse. Same with Nintendo saying Zelda is "targeting 2022"

yvanjean Otter (7 hours ago)

Jeff Grubb said targeting a Q1 2022 launch window. Quite a different statement than you saying launching Q4 2021.

gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

As much as it sucks that there's some major game delays lately, it really is for the best in the end. It took the sacrifice of Cyberpunk 2077 (which was still a mediocre game at best tbh) to do it, which is strange since there's been SO many broken launches over the past several years, but hopefully this is leading the industry to not launch a game until it's actually ready. Covid has had a major impact on game development as well to be sure.

As Shigeru Miyamoto once said, "A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad" Take your time Guerrilla.

fauzman (2 hours ago)

Disappointed but better than the alternative. If this comes to pass 2022 will be an amazing year for ps5 exclusives.

pikashoe fauzman (56 minutes ago)

Not a ps5 exclusive

ClassicGamingWizzz (8 hours ago)

Playstation : we dont know if this game is ready for this year.

Jeff scrub : horizon might be delayed, u dont know for certain, maibe... I can be wrong, i think it is , we will see about it!!! They are leaning to a delay , maibe...

Lamegamesmedia : writes an article

...

Dont you have anything better to write about? Can we stop giving these attention whores credit?

Libara ClassicGamingWizzz (6 hours ago)

I feel this comment will age well.

shikamaru317 Libara (5 hours ago)

Now it's not just Grubb, Schreier has said it is delayed as well. You were right, it didn't age well.

DonFerrari (8 hours ago)

So it is a new based on a rumour of the possibility of something? Cool.

ClassicGamingWizzz DonFerrari (7 hours ago)
Signalstar (8 hours ago)

Return of the Delaystation? Sony already jumped the gun by releasing GT7 and God of War Ragnarok teaser trailers with 2021 dates. To have it happen again with Horizon FW would be embarrassing and disingenuous. But that is how game development goes sometimes I guess. It will release when it is ready.

Otter Signalstar (8 hours ago)

Honestly Horizon is the one title where they've been very honest about this. It was never confirmed for 2021 unlike GOW/GT7. Even back at reveal, Gorilla only said that they're targeting 2021. There was not release window in the trailer or anything

ClassicGamingWizzz Signalstar (8 hours ago)

Embarassing is releasing a game like cyberpunk... Sigh

EnricoPallazzo Signalstar (8 hours ago)

That happened at the beginning of last generation. Sony didnt have the games at the time, but released just tease trailers for a lot of games which helped them a lot to create hype and push console sales even if the games were 3 years ahead. Its normal, just strategy, and to be honest it works.

DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

So now the rumor sligthly changed to him hearing concrete information, ok.

shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)
