Stray Launches for PS5, PS4, and PC in Early 2022 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio announced Stray will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in early 2022.

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo try to find a way out.

See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways.

Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures.

Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world.

