August 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for August are:

Darksiders III ($59.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31

Yooka-Laylee ($39.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15

Lost Planet 3 ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15

Garou: Mark of the Wolves ($9.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Darksiders III

In this hack-and-slash action adventure, assume the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in her quest to hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins. Explore an open-ended, living world, and use your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil.

Yooka-Laylee

Explore huge, beautiful worlds and meet an unforgettable cast of characters. As buddy duo, Yooka & Laylee, embark on an epic quest to thwart the corporate villain, Capital B, and his devious scheme to absorb all of the world’s literature.

Lost Planet 3

Delve deeper into the history of the Lost Planet universe. In this prequel to the previous entries, relive the adventures of Jim Peyton as he reveals the hidden truths within the environments of E.D.N. III, in a highly engrossing single player experience.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

As the last entry of the classic Fatal Fury series, select over a dozen different fighters to participate in the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament. Featuring the T.O.P. fighting system, and a defense and counter mechanic, prove to your opponent that legends don’t die…they get better!

