The Coalition Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Videos Released

The Coalition, the first-party Xbox Game Studios developer behind Gears 5, has released a video of its Alpha Point technical demo running on an early access version of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, as well as a character rendering test video. Both demos were captured on an Xbox Series X.

The Alpha Point technical demo uses all real-time lighting and reflections, and has over 100 million triangles. It was designed to demonstrate an early look at what is possible with Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X|S.

The real-time character rendering features what is possible with next-generation character creation using Unreal Engine 5. The body of the character has 160,000 triangles, while the face has 31,000 triangles.

View the Alpha Point technical demo below:

View the character rendering test below:

