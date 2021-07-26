Mortal Kombat 11 Sales Top 12 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 11 sales have surpassed 12 million units worldwide. Sales for the franchise have also topped 73 million units.

"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold," said NetherRealm Studios creative director and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon in.

"We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia.

