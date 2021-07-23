Respawn Developing New Single-Player Adventure Set in a Unique Universe - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Respawn Entertainment creative director Mohammad Alavi via Twitter revealed the developer is working on a new single-player adventure. The team working on the game is currently small.

"We're developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment," said Alavi. "We're a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes."

Respawn is known for developing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, and Titanfall. They are currently hiring for a lead technical designer, senior technical game designer, senior combat designer, and senior level designer.

"This new singleplayer title is a designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," reads the descriptions to the job listings. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility in a design process that allows creativity and new ideas to shine."

Respawn confirmed earlier this year it was working on a brand-new IP, alongside a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its continued work on the battle royale game, Apex Legends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles