Sniper Elite 4 Next-Gen Upgrade Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Rebellion has released Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Users who already own Sniper Elite 4 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get the next-generation version for free.

Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced runs at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and has faster load times.

View the trailer of the next-generation version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sniper Elite 4 is set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor. It continues the series’ World War II heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns to colossal Nazi megastructures, ancient forests and hidden mountain monasteries. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.

If his mission fails, there will be no Operation Overlord, no D-Day landings, and no Victory in Europe.

