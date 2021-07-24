PS5 vs PS3 Sales Comparison - June 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 3.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006 in North America and Japan and in March 2007 in Europe. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS3 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 699,750 - PS5

Total Lead: 5,957,816 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales 9,774,029

PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 3,816,213

June 2021 is the eighth month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 3 by 699,750 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 5.96 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 9.77 million units in eight months, while the PlayStation 3 sold 3.82 million units. Month eight for the PlayStation 5 is June 2021 and for the PlayStation 4 is June 2007.

The PlayStation 3 did not reach current PlayStation 5 sales until month 15 where it had sold 10.17 million units.

The PlayStation 3 crossed 10 million units sold in month 15, 20 million in month 27, and 30 million in month 38. The PlayStation 3 sold 87.4 million units lifetime.

