Tom Clancy's Elite Squad Shutting Down After Just One Year

Ubisoft released the free-to-play action RPG, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, for iOS and Android in August 2020. It brought together characters from the Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell, H.A.W.X., and EndWar franchises.

The developer has now announced that after one year the game will be shutting down on October 4 and the latest update for he game will be the last one.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we are announcing we will no longer be releasing new content for Elite Squad," reads the statement from the developers. "Today’s update will be our last, and on October 4th, 2021 we will shut the servers down.

"This was not an easy decision, but after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable. We want to assure you all that we really gave it our best, especially with big updates like Season 2, and it was a truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!

"We sincerely hope that you have enjoyed playing with us as much as we have enjoyed making the game and engaging with you all on social media and Discord. We hope that some of you stick around with us and have fun reaching level 70 and unlocking all of the soldiers you can before we say goodbye."

Ubisoft this week did announce free-to-play, fast-paced arena first-person shooter, Tom Clancy's XDefiant, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A PC closed test will happen on August 5 in the US and Canada. You can register for the closed test on the official Ubisoft website here.

