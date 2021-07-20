Dodgeball Academia Launches August 5 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Pocket Trap announced the sports RPG, Dodgeball Academia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Humble Store on August 5.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. In a world where dodgeball is life, players join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, players will forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team. Level up Otto and develop a dynamic team across a vast and customizable party progression system. All the while, explore the vast Dodgeball Academia and uncover the long hidden truths that reside within the very walls of the academy.

Key Features:

Exploration – Explore and uncover the secrets of the Dodgeball Academia across its vast, diverse, and full of life campus.

– Explore and uncover the secrets of the Dodgeball Academia across its vast, diverse, and full of life campus. RPG Story Mode – Journey through a full-blown RPG story mode; complete with episodes, main quests, side quests, and school minigames.

– Journey through a full-blown RPG story mode; complete with episodes, main quests, side quests, and school minigames. Eclectic Characters – Unlock and upgrade unique characters, diversifying your dodgeball team through an RPG style character and party progression.

– Unlock and upgrade unique characters, diversifying your dodgeball team through an RPG style character and party progression. Action-Packed Challenges – Engage in action-packed dodgeball matches featuring a unique fighting game style that will put players up against challenging enemies and bosses.

– Engage in action-packed dodgeball matches featuring a unique fighting game style that will put players up against challenging enemies and bosses. Local Versus Mode – Duke it out with a friend locally in a competitive local versus mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles