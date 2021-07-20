Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Could Come to More Platforms If There is Enough Demand - News

Square Enix announced at E3 2021 the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. Games getting remastered includes Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

A new Q&A on the official Square Enix website about Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster reveals that if there is enough demand from fans the games could be ported to other platforms. The developers said it is difficult to remaster multiple games this old at once and they wanted to focus on mobile platforms first.

Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III, as part of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on July 28 for $11.99 each. Pre-orders include a discounted price of $9.59.

Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI will launch at a later date.

