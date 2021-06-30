Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series - FF I, II, and III Launches July 28 - News

Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III, as part of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on July 28 for $11.99 each. Pre-orders include a discounted price of $9.59.

Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI will launch at a later date.

Here is an overview of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series:

Final Fantasy

The original Final Fantasy comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster!

A remodeled 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.

Earth, fire, water, wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals was lost. Darkness covered the land, until the only hope for humanity rested in legends past. Become the Warriors of Light and embark on your own journey to restore power to the Crystals and save the world.

Switch between classes to improve your characters. Traverse the wide world with your airship and other vessels. Return to the game that started it all.

Key Features:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator. Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

(This remaster is based on the original Final Fantasy game released in 1987. Features and / or content may differ from previously re-released versions of the game.)

Final Fantasy II

About

The original Final Fantasy II comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster!

A remodeled 2D take on the second game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.

Our epic tale begins with four young souls orphaned during the struggle between the Palamecian Empire and the rebel army. On their journey, the youths join forces with the white wizard Minwu, Prince Gordon of Kashuan, Leila the pirate, and many others. Behold the beautiful and sometimes tragic twists of fate that await you on your adventure.

Final Fantasy II introduced a unique skill level system that strengthens different attributes of the characters depending on their fighting style instead of leveling up. Use the key terms you learn in conversation to unlock new information and progress in the story.

This innovative game series takes an ambitious turn in this second installment in the Final Fantasy series!

Key Features:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator. Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

(This remaster is based on the original Final Fantasy II game released in 1988. Features and / or content may differ from previously re-released versions of the game.)

Final Fantasy III

The original Final Fantasy III comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster!

A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.

With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

Experience the iconic job changing system first introduced in Final Fantasy III—switch jobs at will and use various abilities as you progress in the game. Change into a variety of classes like Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Black Mage, Dragoon, Evoker, or even call monsters to do your bidding with as a Summoner.

Enjoy the exciting third installment in the Final Fantasy series!

Key Features:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator. Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

(This remaster is based on the original Final Fantasy III game released in 1990. Features and / or content may differ from previously rereleased versions of the game.)

Final Fantasy IV

The original Final Fantasy IV comes to life with completely new graphics and audio!

A remodeled 2D take on the fourth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics.

Final Fantasy V

The original Final Fantasy V comes to life with completely new graphics and audio!

A remodeled 2D take on the fifth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics.

Final Fantasy VI

The original Final Fantasy VI comes to life with completely new graphics and audio!

A remodeled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics.

