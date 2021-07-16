Rainbow Six Extraction Delayed to January 2022 - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have delayed Rainbow Six Extraction from September 16 to January 2022.

"Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games," reads a message from Ubisoft. "With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat.

"We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play."

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles