Guilty Gear: Strive Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive has shipped 500,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

The game had previously shipped 300,000 units on June 14.

Guilty Gear: Strive launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 11, while the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions launched three days earlier on June 8.

Here is an overview of the game:

The latest entry to the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear: Strive, with its cutting-edge graphics, stunning fully-voiced cinematic story mode, an online mode suited for players around the world, has been praised by its players as being at the leading edge of the versus-fighting games.

Varied free contents and updates, downloadable content, and additional new characters will be on the way to keep the hype continuing for now and into the future.

