Monster Hunter Stories 2 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 69,283, PS5 Sells 14,404, XS Sells 1,066 - Sales

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 137,676 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 11, 2021.

eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 106,597 units.

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) dropped from first to third place with sales of 17,333 units. Game Builder Garage (NS) drops from second to fourth place with sales of 14,105 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,847 units. Minecraft (NS) is in sixth with sales of 12,348 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 69,283 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,404 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,066 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 678 units, and the 3DS sold 628 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 137,676 (New) [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 106,597 (New) [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 17,333 (129,448) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 14,105 (157,753) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,847 (2,681,938) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,348 (2,044,991) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,614 (3,909,308) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,298 (2,261,196) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 8,272 (187,505) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,434 (4,333,576)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 52,867 (16,547,989) Switch Lite – 16,416 (3,947,619) PlayStation 5 – 12,271 (744,377) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,133 (144,964) PlayStation 4 – 678 (7,797,187) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 628 (1,167,979) Xbox Series X – 579 (45,293) Xbox Series S – 487 (15,867)

