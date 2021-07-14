Final Fantasy X-3 Outline has Been Written, Concept Exists - News

posted 12 hours ago

Final Fantasy X character designer Tetsuya Nomura, event director Motomu Toriyama, scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, and more have been interviewed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy X.

Nomura has revealed that an outline of Final Fantasy X-3 exists, but the concept for the game is dormant for now.

"Nojima has more or less written an outline of what a Final Fantasy X-3 would look like if it existed," Nomura said. "[The audio drama] Final Fantasy X: Will and [novel sequel] Final Fantasy X-2.5 were written based on this. It’s dormant now, but the concept itself exists."

Toyama added, "The possibility isn’t zero. But I can’t talk about it until we finish production on Final Fantasy VII Remake first."

"I had the opportunity to work with people who got into the games industry after playing Final Fantasy VII, but now that phase is shifting and I’m working with people who got into the industry after playing Final Fantasy X," said Nojima.

Thanks, Gematsu.

