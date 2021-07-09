Developer WayForward Announces RWBY: Arrowfell Launches in 2022 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Arc System Works, developer WayForward, and Rooster Teeth announced the next RWBY game will be titled RWBY: Arrowfell and will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

"I am beyond excited to finally share details around our new video game, RWBY: Arrowfell,” said Rooster Teeth senior writer Kerry Shawcross. "This is a match made in Remnant! Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works are mutual fans of one another, so this is truly a dream come true for all of us.

I’ve always thought a RWBY game in this vein would be perfect and it’s so incredible to see it come to life. We hope fans are as thrilled as we are when this all-new action-adventure releases next year. Believe me, it will be worth the wait!"

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Occurring during the events of RWBY Volume 7, RWBY: Arrowfell is an original interactive chapter straight from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas. Players will take control of Team RWBY—Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long—and switch between them on the fly in solo or multiplayer action (local or online) as they use their trademark weapons and semblances to stop a mysterious new threat in this side-scrolling, 2D adventure.

As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR.

In addition to voiceovers from the original cast (including Lindsay Jones as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech as Blake, and Barbara Dunkleman as Yang), RWBY: Arrowfell features an original score by Dale North with vocal contributions by Casey Lee Williams. Furthermore, the game contains seven minutes of exclusively created broadcast-quality animated cutscenes, as well as a dynamic new hand-drawn art style for the in-game visuals that allows fans to experience the world of RWBY like never before.

