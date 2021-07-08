Switch Sells 376K, PS5 Sells 226K, XS Sells 136K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 20-26 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 375,783 units sold for the week ending June 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.78 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 226,142 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,217 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.70 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,818 units, the Xbox One sold 12,175 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 642 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 20,204 units (-5.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 153,174 (-84.2%), the Xbox One is down 38,175 units (-75.8%), and the 3DS is down 6,932 units (-91.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 375,783 ( 87,784,204 ) PlayStation 5 - 226,142 ( 9,545,824 ) Xbox Series X|S - 136,217 ( 5,704,272 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,818 ( 115,761,194 ) Xbox One - 12,175 ( 50,178,123 ) 3DS - 642 ( 75,936,896 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 136,191 Xbox Series X|S - 82,858 PlayStation 5 - 76,701 PlayStation 4 - 11,190 Xbox One - 9,043 3DS - 53

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,140 PlayStation 5 - 93,565 Xbox Series X|S - 34,079 PlayStation 4 - 12,945 Xbox One - 2,481 3DS - 65 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,004 PlayStation 5 - 50,404 Xbox Series X|S - 15,118 PlayStation 4 - 3,990 Xbox One - 385 3DS - 515

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,448 PlayStation 5 - 5,472 Xbox Series X|S - 4,162 PlayStation 4 - 693 Xbox One - 266 3DS - 9



