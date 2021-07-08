By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sells 376K, PS5 Sells 226K, XS Sells 136K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 20-26

Switch Sells 376K, PS5 Sells 226K, XS Sells 136K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 20-26 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 464 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 375,783 units sold for the week ending June 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.78 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 226,142 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,217 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.70 million units. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,818 units, the Xbox One sold 12,175 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 642 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 20,204 units (-5.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 153,174 (-84.2%), the Xbox One is down 38,175 units (-75.8%), and the 3DS is down 6,932 units (-91.5%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 375,783 (87,784,204)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 226,142 (9,545,824)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 136,217 (5,704,272)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,818 (115,761,194)
  5. Xbox One - 12,175 (50,178,123)
  6. 3DS - 642 (75,936,896)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 136,191
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 82,858
  3. PlayStation 5 - 76,701
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,190
  5. Xbox One - 9,043
  6. 3DS - 53
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 116,140
  2. PlayStation 5 - 93,565
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 34,079
  4. PlayStation 4 - 12,945
  5. Xbox One - 2,481
  6. 3DS - 65
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 106,004
  2. PlayStation 5 - 50,404
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 15,118
  4. PlayStation 4 - 3,990
  5. Xbox One - 385
  6. 3DS - 515
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 17,448
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,472
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,162
  4. PlayStation 4 - 693
  5. Xbox One - 266
  6. 3DS - 9

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Legit (19 minutes ago)

Switch sells will keep going down from now untill October

  • +1