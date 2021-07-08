Switch Sells 376K, PS5 Sells 226K, XS Sells 136K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 20-26 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,557 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 375,783 units sold for the week ending June 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.78 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 226,142 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,217 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.70 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,818 units, the Xbox One sold 12,175 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 642 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 20,204 units (-5.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 153,174 (-84.2%), the Xbox One is down 38,175 units (-75.8%), and the 3DS is down 6,932 units (-91.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 375,783 (87,784,204)
- PlayStation 5 - 226,142 (9,545,824)
- Xbox Series X|S - 136,217 (5,704,272)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,818 (115,761,194)
- Xbox One - 12,175 (50,178,123)
- 3DS - 642 (75,936,896)
- Switch - 136,191
- Xbox Series X|S - 82,858
- PlayStation 5 - 76,701
- PlayStation 4 - 11,190
- Xbox One - 9,043
- 3DS - 53
- Switch - 116,140
- PlayStation 5 - 93,565
- Xbox Series X|S - 34,079
- PlayStation 4 - 12,945
- Xbox One - 2,481
- 3DS - 65
- Switch - 106,004
- PlayStation 5 - 50,404
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,118
- PlayStation 4 - 3,990
- Xbox One - 385
- 3DS - 515
- Switch - 17,448
- PlayStation 5 - 5,472
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,162
- PlayStation 4 - 693
- Xbox One - 266
- 3DS - 9
