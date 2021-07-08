By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sells 376K, PS5 Sells 226K, XS Sells 136K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 20-26

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,557 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 375,783 units sold for the week ending June 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.78 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 226,142 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,217 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.70 million units. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,818 units, the Xbox One sold 12,175 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 642 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 20,204 units (-5.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 153,174 (-84.2%), the Xbox One is down 38,175 units (-75.8%), and the 3DS is down 6,932 units (-91.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 375,783 (87,784,204)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 226,142 (9,545,824)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 136,217 (5,704,272)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,818 (115,761,194)
  5. Xbox One - 12,175 (50,178,123)
  6. 3DS - 642 (75,936,896)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 136,191
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 82,858
  3. PlayStation 5 - 76,701
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,190
  5. Xbox One - 9,043
  6. 3DS - 53
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 116,140
  2. PlayStation 5 - 93,565
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 34,079
  4. PlayStation 4 - 12,945
  5. Xbox One - 2,481
  6. 3DS - 65
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 106,004
  2. PlayStation 5 - 50,404
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 15,118
  4. PlayStation 4 - 3,990
  5. Xbox One - 385
  6. 3DS - 515
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 17,448
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,472
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,162
  4. PlayStation 4 - 693
  5. Xbox One - 266
  6. 3DS - 9

2zosteven (35 minutes ago)

Is this the first time switch has been outsold by PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox x/s and 3ds combined?

  • +1
Legit (5 hours ago)

Switch sells will keep going down from now untill October

  • +1
Mnementh Legit (1 hour ago)

July has a lot of games: Ys IX, Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Stories...
So it might not too bad this month.

  • +1
Tridrakious Mnementh (53 minutes ago)

However, there is an improved Switch coming. So people will start holding off on getting Switchs until then.

  • 0
Mnementh Tridrakious (45 minutes ago)

True enough.

  • 0
Tridrakious Mnementh (41 minutes ago)

What I want to see is how the slow down will affect the overall fiscal year performance of the Switch.

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (18 minutes ago)

is VGChartz still doing NS v.s. PS4? it would be interesting to see the graph...

  • 0
siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

PS5 is currently outselling PS4 (launch aligned) and should reach 10m in 3 weeks – at the same time as Wii launch aligned.

  • 0
zakr1995 (2 hours ago)

All 3 consoles are killing it tbh, all beating their previous console, relative to their release.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

Where does VGChartz get their estimates from?

  • 0