Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Has the Same Joy-Cons Base Model, Nintendo Confirms
Nintendo this week announced a new Nintendo Switch model - The Nintendo Switch (OLED model). It will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.
A Nintendo representative has told GameSpot the Joy-Cons in the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) are the same ones found in the base model.
"The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch system (OLED model)," the Nintendo representative said. "The configuration and functionality is the same as that of the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch system."
The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have any major internal improvements as it has the same CPU and the same amount of RAM.
The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model. It does have an updated dock that can also be purchased separately.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
So a price increase, but also likely to suffer the exact same drift con issues...great
I’m not saying Joycons are without their issues. There are connection problems on the rail that connects the joycons, and de sync issues that can spoil a game - de sync when a Ring Fit Challenge requires perfect scores can be particularly annoying. But the drift issue is incredibly overrated, and in my experience (between multiple Switch units and kids), easily fixable with some electronic contact cleaner.
Basically, spray in a bit of electronic contact cleaner, swirl the analog around for about 30-60 seconds, let it dry, for about 3-10 minutes, and it should work. You might need to do 2-3 treatments over the next week as there’ll still be some residue to clean that might drop back on the sensor in the days after cleaning. After that, the controllers won’t drift anymore for around 1.5-2 years, barring any irregular contaminates that might make their way inside.
My original controllers are fairly run down, and I’ve had them since day 1. One of the trigger buttons is damaged from wear and tear, and I have to remap controls to avoid using it. I basically can’t play handheld anymore until I replace the little connection piece on the Switch. The sticks, on the other hand, work without any issue.
Another reason not to upgrade. I still don't understand why they haven't made any improvement for TV mode users...
Switch is seen by nintendo as a handheld, that you have the ability to play it on your TV screen.
It has never been a home console for them. Only western fans sees it as a home console, and dare to compare it to other home consoles.
Revisions for the switch, being it the Lite model or the OLED one, prove this perspective right, as they didn't have to upgrade the TV performance for a handheld, they made the experience better on the go, but you can still play it on your screen, so there you got a better handheld console.
"Only western fans" i.e. the vast majority of Nintendo's customer base.
But think of "them", think of Nintendo themselves. OK.
But no response on the joy-cons, the actual topic of thread and very relevant to hand-held?
Don't worry, Nintendo just does quality.
I know there's only so many companies who can make these at the right price and scale, but the industry really needs to sort this out already...