Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Announced, Launches October 8 for $349.99

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Announced, Launches October 8 for $349.99 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 1,625 Views

After many rumors over the past year Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. 

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

"With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

View the announcement trailer below:

Read the details on the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) from the official website below:

Meet the Newest Member of the Nintendo Switch Family

The new system features a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Seven-Inch OLED screen

Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go.

See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.

Wide, Adjustable Stand

Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.

  • Find Your Best Angle – Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.

Built-In Wired LAN Port

Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.

64 GB Internal Storage

Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage.

Enhanced Audio

Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers.

Three Modes in One

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap!

  • TV Mode – Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV.
  • Tabletop Mode – Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game.
  • Handheld Mode – Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the seven-inch OLED screen.

This is Joy-Con

The included Joy‑Con controllers give you total gameplay flexibility.

Check out screenshots on the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


38 Comments
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

What a colossal letdown for everyone expecting a proper Switch Pro, and what a giant L for every leaker and tech reporter who claimed the new Switch model would have a significant chipset upgrade and even exclusive games.

  • +17
WolfpackN64 shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Well, it's not Nintendo's fault that everyone keeps speculating on a Switch Pro when they never hinted at something like that.

  • +12
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

So this is the "Pro" that had been rumoured for such a long time? Just a better screen? No extra power... I only ever use my Switch in docked mode, and don't play online so this won't really benefit me at all :(

  • +13
trunkswd Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Same here. I bought the Switch for the big single player games. Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Pokemon, etc.

I will admit that having seen an OLED screen it is a lot nicer than LCD.

  • +5
Bristow9091 trunkswd (5 hours ago)

Oh yeah the screen itself will look gorgeous, it's like seeing games played on my Vita compared to a newer one, since mine is one of the originals with OLED, colours are more vibrant and everything just looks so much better... but if I never see the screen of my Switch, it seems a little pointless, y'know? :P

  • +4
trunkswd Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Yeah it is pointless for anyone that only plays in docked mode.

  • +2
SanAndreasX trunkswd (1 hour ago)

I mostly play docked when I’m at home, but I do play Smash and Mario Kart. I will try the Ethernet port if I get one of these.

  • 0
Chazore Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

I mostly use mine in portable mode, but it's still a let down for me. I was really hoping for some slight improved specs, so games don't stutter/lag as much for me.

We don't even know if they've fully resolved the drift issues for this new model either.

  • +1
PAOerfulone (4 hours ago)

Yeah, no.
I'm not forking over $350 for just a slightly bigger, prettier screen.
My launch Switch still runs fine, so I think I'll just let that hold me over until Switch 2.

  • +9
Vertigo-X PAOerfulone (3 hours ago)

Well that's the idea, isn't it? This isn't supposed to be an upgrade for OG Switch/Lite/Revised users. I'd like to think it's meant for those who haven't bought a Switch yet.

  • +2
Machina Vertigo-X (2 hours ago)

New Switch owners, people who'll trade in their old model to upgrade, and of course the whales who'll buy and own every revised model.

  • +2
axumblade (4 hours ago)

Unless my Switch dies, I'm going to hold off. Not going to buy a new Switch just to match my ps5.

  • +5
S.Peelman (3 hours ago)

This is why you should never believe the leakers.

  • +4
Stellar_Fungk S.Peelman (3 hours ago)

For new hardware? Yeah. But they are sometimes right with E3 rumours and rumours about games.

  • -3
Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

I think barely anyone would complain if it wasn't for the rumors of a pro model.

  • +3
trunkswd (3 hours ago)

What do you all think of the Nintendo Switch OLED model? Do you plan on picking it up?

  • +3
Mr.GameCrazy trunkswd (3 hours ago)

I don't plan on picking up the Switch OLED, but it looks nice.

  • +1
Chazore trunkswd (3 hours ago)

if GAME don't allow me to trade in mine to shave off a good chunk of that new model, then nah, I'll likely pass up on it.

  • -1
SanAndreasX trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Looks nice, but I’m not in a hurry to upgrade anything. Maybe I will change my mind when I see it in action.

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (4 hours ago)

it is for those who haven't bought an NS yet.

  • +3
Majora (4 hours ago)

Tbh I wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of Switch Pro so just an OLED screen hasn’t moved me at all. I love my switch and with me it will stay

  • +3
pikashoe (4 hours ago)

Seems nice, probably won't get it myself.

  • +3
Ninhut (5 hours ago)

Yes nice is definitely bought for Christmas

  • +3
Stellar_Fungk Ninhut (3 hours ago)

Respect to you for keeping your expectations in check and not fallin for the rumours and then crying like a little kid. Enjoy!

  • 0
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Looks nice! Loving the silver coloring!... I am seriously tempted.

  • +2
NathanSSSS (4 hours ago)

Typical Nintendo movement, introducing Swtich XL

  • +2
Blood_Tears (4 hours ago)

So no chip set power increase at all and they raised the price 50 dollars. That's pretty pathetic and just shows Nintendo greed. If Sony or Microsoft did this the media would be all over them.

  • +2
No_Name_Needed Blood_Tears (4 hours ago)

Completely agree, $50 more for things that feel like minor improvements is something I don't think Sony or Microsoft could get away with.

  • +1
HoangNhatAnh Blood_Tears (3 hours ago)

just like ps2 classic on ps4, no one force you to buy it.

  • 0
Stellar_Fungk Blood_Tears (3 hours ago)

What do you want them to take for a new and bigger oled screen, bigger internal storage, bigger stand, better speakers and lan port? 2 dollars? A lan port costs 10 dollars or more. Go buy those first party Sony games for 70$.

The only fault for Nintendo fanboys producing salt rn lies with their expectations and the news sites that created those rumours. Lmao they expected a portable 4k ps4.

  • +1
Kakadu18 Blood_Tears (3 hours ago)

The oled screen, better speakers, lan port and bigger storage raise the production costs. They can't sell this improved model at the same price as the old one and they don't want to cut the price of the old one as long as it sells. This price increase seems completely normal to me.

  • 0
Machina (2 hours ago)

Love the black and white colour scheme. Won't be upgrading though.

  • +1
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Well that was a let-down for me. I was really hoping for a slight improvement in specs, like we got with the N3DS...

So how long are they going to keep rolling with the Switch's hw, while MS/Sony are already on new gen tech, is my next question.

  • +1
SanAndreasX Chazore (1 hour ago)

As long as the Switch continues selling rings around both of them. I imagine the chip shortage figures into their plans as well. This is a wait and see buy for me.

  • -1
Eric2048 (3 hours ago)

Ok

  • +1
Alistair (2 hours ago)

Nintendo Pro: $50 increase for $5 improvements when the system is old and dated and needs a $50 price drop. Congratulations lol.

  • -1
Kakadu18 Alistair (2 hours ago)

A product only 'needs' a price cut when it's not selling anymore. The Switch is selling way to good for anyone even remotely reasonable at Nintendo to consider a
price cut.
An OLED screen, a LAN port, better speakers and a better stand don't all combined cost only $5, that's just nonsense.

  • 0
LivncA_Dis3 (4 hours ago)

What an announcement I was more eggcited by this than the state of play announcement lol

  • -4