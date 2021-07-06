Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Announced, Launches October 8 for $349.99 - News

posted 21 minutes ago

After many rumors over the past year Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

"With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

View the announcement trailer below:

Read the details on the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) from the official website below:

Meet the Newest Member of the Nintendo Switch Family

The new system features a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Seven-Inch OLED screen

Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go.

See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.

Wide, Adjustable Stand

Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.

Find Your Best Angle – Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.

Built-In Wired LAN Port

Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.

64 GB Internal Storage

Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage.

Enhanced Audio

Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers.

Three Modes in One

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap!

TV Mode – Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV.

– Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Tabletop Mode – Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game.

– Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game. Handheld Mode – Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the seven-inch OLED screen.

This is Joy-Con

The included Joy‑Con controllers give you total gameplay flexibility.

Check out screenshots on the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) below:



