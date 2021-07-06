Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Announced, Launches October 8 for $349.99 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 1,625 Views
After many rumors over the past year Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.
"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.
"With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."
Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).
View the announcement trailer below:
Read the details on the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) from the official website below:
Meet the Newest Member of the Nintendo Switch Family
The new system features a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Seven-Inch OLED screen
Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go.
See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.
Wide, Adjustable Stand
Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.
- Find Your Best Angle – Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.
Built-In Wired LAN Port
Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.
64 GB Internal Storage
Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage.
Enhanced Audio
Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers.
Three Modes in One
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap!
- TV Mode – Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV.
- Tabletop Mode – Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game.
- Handheld Mode – Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the seven-inch OLED screen.
This is Joy-Con
The included Joy‑Con controllers give you total gameplay flexibility.
Check out screenshots on the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) below:
What a colossal letdown for everyone expecting a proper Switch Pro, and what a giant L for every leaker and tech reporter who claimed the new Switch model would have a significant chipset upgrade and even exclusive games.
Well, it's not Nintendo's fault that everyone keeps speculating on a Switch Pro when they never hinted at something like that.
So this is the "Pro" that had been rumoured for such a long time? Just a better screen? No extra power... I only ever use my Switch in docked mode, and don't play online so this won't really benefit me at all :(
Same here. I bought the Switch for the big single player games. Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Pokemon, etc.
I will admit that having seen an OLED screen it is a lot nicer than LCD.
Oh yeah the screen itself will look gorgeous, it's like seeing games played on my Vita compared to a newer one, since mine is one of the originals with OLED, colours are more vibrant and everything just looks so much better... but if I never see the screen of my Switch, it seems a little pointless, y'know? :P
I mostly play docked when I’m at home, but I do play Smash and Mario Kart. I will try the Ethernet port if I get one of these.
I mostly use mine in portable mode, but it's still a let down for me. I was really hoping for some slight improved specs, so games don't stutter/lag as much for me.
We don't even know if they've fully resolved the drift issues for this new model either.
Yeah, no.
I'm not forking over $350 for just a slightly bigger, prettier screen.
My launch Switch still runs fine, so I think I'll just let that hold me over until Switch 2.
Well that's the idea, isn't it? This isn't supposed to be an upgrade for OG Switch/Lite/Revised users. I'd like to think it's meant for those who haven't bought a Switch yet.
Unless my Switch dies, I'm going to hold off. Not going to buy a new Switch just to match my ps5.
This is why you should never believe the leakers.
For new hardware? Yeah. But they are sometimes right with E3 rumours and rumours about games.
What do you all think of the Nintendo Switch OLED model? Do you plan on picking it up?
Looks nice, but I’m not in a hurry to upgrade anything. Maybe I will change my mind when I see it in action.
Tbh I wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of Switch Pro so just an OLED screen hasn’t moved me at all. I love my switch and with me it will stay
Yes nice is definitely bought for Christmas
Respect to you for keeping your expectations in check and not fallin for the rumours and then crying like a little kid. Enjoy!
So no chip set power increase at all and they raised the price 50 dollars. That's pretty pathetic and just shows Nintendo greed. If Sony or Microsoft did this the media would be all over them.
Completely agree, $50 more for things that feel like minor improvements is something I don't think Sony or Microsoft could get away with.
What do you want them to take for a new and bigger oled screen, bigger internal storage, bigger stand, better speakers and lan port? 2 dollars? A lan port costs 10 dollars or more. Go buy those first party Sony games for 70$.
The only fault for Nintendo fanboys producing salt rn lies with their expectations and the news sites that created those rumours. Lmao they expected a portable 4k ps4.
The oled screen, better speakers, lan port and bigger storage raise the production costs. They can't sell this improved model at the same price as the old one and they don't want to cut the price of the old one as long as it sells. This price increase seems completely normal to me.
Well that was a let-down for me. I was really hoping for a slight improvement in specs, like we got with the N3DS...
So how long are they going to keep rolling with the Switch's hw, while MS/Sony are already on new gen tech, is my next question.
As long as the Switch continues selling rings around both of them. I imagine the chip shortage figures into their plans as well. This is a wait and see buy for me.
Nintendo Pro: $50 increase for $5 improvements when the system is old and dated and needs a $50 price drop. Congratulations lol.
A product only 'needs' a price cut when it's not selling anymore. The Switch is selling way to good for anyone even remotely reasonable at Nintendo to consider a
price cut.
An OLED screen, a LAN port, better speakers and a better stand don't all combined cost only $5, that's just nonsense.
What an announcement I was more eggcited by this than the state of play announcement lol