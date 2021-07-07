Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Dock Can Also be Purchased Separately - News

Nintendo has confirmed the new dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will also be available as a separate purchase on the Nintendo Store. No price was given, however, Nintendo sells the original dock for $59.99.

"The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store," a Nintendo spokesperson told Digital Trends. "It will not be sold at retail."

The new dock is very similar to the previous dock, but it has replaced the USB port on the inside with a LAN port.

Nintendo this week announced a new Nintendo Switch model - The Nintendo Switch (OLED model). It will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have any major internal improvements as it has the same CPU and the same amount of RAM.

The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model.

