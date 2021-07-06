Labo Does Not Cleanly Fit on the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced earlier a new Nintendo Switch model - The Nintendo Switch (OLED model). It will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

The "Game Compatibility" section on the official Nintendo website page that compares the different features of the three Nintendo Switch models reveals Labo will not cleanly fit onto the Nintendo Switch system (OLED model) as the new model has a slightly different design.

"Nintendo Switch system (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games," reads the "Game Compatibility" section. "However, the system will not cleanly fit within all the design parameters of the Nintendo Labo series.

"There may also be games where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the console, such as the larger screen size."

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have any major internal improvements as it has the same CPU and the same amount of RAM.

The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles