RoboCop: Rogue City Announced for Consoles and PC

Publisher Nacon and Terminator: Resistance developer Teyon have announced RoboCop: Rogue City for consoles and PC via Steam. Exact consoles were not announced. It will launch in 2023.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.

Protect the innocent and uphold the law.

