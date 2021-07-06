Xbox Game Pass Adds Tropico 6, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Tropico 6, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) – July 8

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Explore, battle, create, and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to four players.

Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 8

In Tropico 6, travel to a beautiful island state and make it your own. In this sixth entry in the series, build and manage a whole archipelago, decking it out with your choice of buildings, industry, and décor. Will you rule your people as a generous statesman or ruthless dictator? The choice is yours.

UFC 4 (Console) EA Play – July 8

Shape your legend with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – UFC 4 is coming soon to The Play List! Members can enter the Octagon on July 8 to create and customize their own character and start their journey from unknown amateur to UFC superstar.

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 15

Left for dead by a colorful group of bandits, you will chain killing sprees to exact revenge on the treacherous Mr. Black Wolf. Improvise your kills with utterly everything you can get your hands on from carrots to plasma guns

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15

The ultimate farming simulation returns! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to.

The Medium (Cloud) ID@Xbox – July 15

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned hotel resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

In Case You Missed It

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

A satirical dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of failed tech startups. As an unpaid intern in the dystopian city of Neo-Cascadia, you’ll wield office junk as weaponry as you make your way through the offbeat procedural dungeons beneath your company campus.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) Availability Expands to PC and Apple Devices

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, on Xbox.com, across 22 countries. Xbox Cloud Gaming is also now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, bringing you faster load times and improved frame rates. Simply go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Learn more here!

DLC / Game Updates

A Plague Tale: Innocence Series X|S Update – Available now

Follow the critically acclaimed tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Now optimized for Xbox Series X|S with native 4K resolution on Series X, 60 FPS, 3D audio support and improved visuals.

Astroneer: Jet Powered Update – Available now

Explore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer is set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe. The Jet Powered Update adds new missions that will help you unlock new vehicles including a VTOL and Hoverboard!

Black Desert: Corsair Update – Available now

Need a break from the heat wave? Meet Corsair! She’s a commander of the sea and the newest class in Black Desert. This seafarer can ride the (actual) waves, use tsunamis, and transform into a mermaid to defeat her enemies. Her combat style mimics the waves of the ocean – unpredictable, unique, and cool. If you want to spend summertime surfing with dolphins, Corsair is the right choice for the adventure!

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Event – Available until August 3

Soar across the EAZ in search of glory and treasure. Each day features a buff based on either Solar, Arc, Void, or – for the first time – Stasis. New Prism days let you choose the element you charge! Earn Legendary Solstice armor and upgrade it until it begins to glow, revealing the power within.

Doom Eternal Series X|S Update – Available now

Attention all Slayers! Patch 6 for Doom Eternal is available now, bringing you free next-gen upgrades that unlock the full capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S. Plus, duke it out online in the new Battlemode arena, Corrosion, and put your skills to the test in the Taras Nabad Master Level. Learn more here!

Gears 5 Operation 7 Free Update – Available now

Strike at the enemy in Gears 5 Operation 7, available now. Jump in with four new characters, a brand-new map and a rebuilt classic map, renewed Tour of Duty and more.

Grounded Shroom and Doom Update – Available now

Grounded’s Shroom and Doom content update brings the game’s terrifying first boss, mushroom building materials to build castles from, and long-awaited community requests like sitting and, best of all, pet companions! Learn more about what’s new in the backyard here.

Greedfall Series X|S Update – Available now

Enjoy exploring uncharted lands filled with magic, secrets, and creatures in 4K resolution, highly improved visual, fast loading and 60 FPS in performance mode! With diplomacy, deception, and force, influence a living world to shape your story and forge your own destiny. Read more here.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 2 North Star – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! North Star will soon ascend in the Siege’s constellation! Discover more about our new operator Thunderbird, the Favela map rework, and much more including some balancing changes, a new death experience animation and the new seasonal “Medicant” skin bundle. Learn more about North Star here.

Zombie Army 4: Abaddon Asylum DLC – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! Abaddon Asylum is the second mission in Return to Hell, a haunting three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War campaign! Explore a terrifying new location in this 1-4 player mission, complete with terrifying enemies, collectibles and more! Plus, grab the free Left4Dead Character Pack 1 containing Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey! You may have survived a damned facility – but the dead don’t care! Read more here.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign Update – July 7

Steel Reign is the final chapter in the Brotherhood of Steel storyline. Tensions have never been higher between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin. The appearance of Super Mutants and people disappearing are only adding to the divide. Will you take the side of justice or remain committed to duty? Read more here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Here are lots of brand-new Perks to go claim in the Perks Gallery on your Xbox Console, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass Mobile app for iOS/Android.

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game – Play It First with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Play as LeBron, Bugs, and Lola as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat-em up! Claim this Perk to get exclusive early access and play the full game right now through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be available as a free-to-play title for all players starting July 15 through the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console.

Black Desert – Special Gift Bundle – Available now

The new class Corsair joins the battlefield of Black Desert! Gear up with this special bundle and embark on an adventure you’ve been longing for!

Apex Legends – Protocol 3 Weapon Charm – Available now

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Protocol 3 Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

World of Warships: Legends – Navy of the Realm – Available now

Get a pair of powerful early German warships in the new Xbox Game Pass bundle: Navy of the Realm. You’ll get your hands on the fan favorite cruiser Königsberg and the destroyer G-101 along with plenty of Camouflages and Boosters.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Starting on July 6, Xbox Game Pass members can earn 2x points for completing Quests built around select games celebrating 20 Years of Xbox. Check for Quests on your Xbox console or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. You can also learn more about Xbox Game Pass Quests here.

Check out the new July monthly Quests you can start today:

Grand Theft Auto V (150 points) : Steal 5 cars

: Steal 5 cars Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (150 points) : Play 1 training grounds match

: Play 1 training grounds match Grounded (225 points): Earn one achievement

Leaving Soon

It’s time to prepare to say farewell to the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on July 15, including a batch of EA Play games to be delisted from The Play List on July 14.

Remember, you can use your Game Pass member discount to save up to 20% on games leaving the Game Pass library, while PC and Ultimate members can save up to 10% on the EA Play games.

July 14 (EA Play)

EA Sports UFC (Console)

(Console) EA Sports UFC 2 (Console)

July 15

Endless Space 2 (PC)

(PC) Downwell (PC)

(PC) CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC)

