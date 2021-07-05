PlayStation Now Adds Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, Judgment, and More - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a recent report announced PlayStation Now will add Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, Judgment, God of War, and more. These new title will be available starting July 6.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Red Dead Redemption 2

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. Also included is Red Dead Online: forge your own path as you battle lawmen, outlaw gangs and ferocious wild animals to build a life on the American frontier.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation Now until November 1, 2021 exclusively via PS4/PS5 download.

Nioh 2

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel. Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

Moving Out

Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator. As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the town of Packmore. Grow Smooth Moves to brave new heights, recruit colourful customisable characters, and save your town from furniture peril. Play solo or co-op and move your way through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses, virtual reality and lands beyond!

God of War

This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – epic boss fights, fluid combat, and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world. His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus behind him, Kratos now lives in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, Kratos is forced to confront and control the rage that has long defined him. It’s in this harsh, unforgiving world that Kratos must fight to survive, and teach his son to do the same.

Judgment

From the team that brought you the critically-acclaimed Yakuza series comes a gripping psychological thriller. Haunted by his past, disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. Track suspects, discover clues, and bring evidence to court. Take advantage of two unique battle styles to take down adversaries in electrifying encounters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles