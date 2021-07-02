PlayStation Now May Add Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, and More in July - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony has yet to announce the games that will be added to its PlayStation Now service for July 2021, however, a user on Reddit spotted and posted a video of a Facebook add that reveals the games that will be coming to the service this month.

The advertisement on Facebook reveals Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, Judgment, God of War, Team Sonic Racing, and Moving Out will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. It also says that Judgment will be available until October 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 until November 1.

It should be stated that these games have yet to officially be announced to come to PlayStation Now and this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

