Returnal Update 1.4.1 Now Live, Platinum Trophies Can Now be Unlocked - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Housemarque, which was recently acquired by PlayStation, recently released third-person shooter roguelike, Returnal, has been updated with Patch 1.4.1.

The update gives the ability to unlock three Platinum Trophies: Atropian Survival, Welcome Home, and Sins of the Mother. They are unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending.

The update has also fixed Daily Challenges issues where a player is unable to complete the Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes and where loot spawning has been incorrect.

Read the patch notes below:

Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes

Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances

Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

Returnal is available on the PlayStation 5.

