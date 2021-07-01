Nintendo President on Switch Pro Rumors: 'We Are Constantly Developing Hardware' - News

There have been multiple reports and rumors over the past year about Nintendo releasing a more powerful Nintendo Switch model.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session at its General Meeting of Shareholders was asked about the reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro. He did not specifically confirm nor deny it.

"The Company will continue to focus on creating unique games, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to propose games using a dedicated game console with integrated hardware and software," said Furukawa, which was translated by VideoGamesChronicle.

"We are constantly developing hardware, software, and dedicated peripherals, but we will refrain from commenting on specific products under development."

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser in an interview last month was asked about the Nintendo Switch Pro and he said, "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake."

