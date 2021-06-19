Nintendo President on Switch Pro Rumors: 'We are Always Looking at Technology' - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct focused on games and did not mention the long rumored more powerful Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser in an interview with The Washington Post was asked about the Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and said the company is always looking at the latest technology and how it can improve gameplay.

"We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences," said Bowser. "It’s not technology for technology’s sake."

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience," he continued. "And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."

Bowser in the interview added the Switch is now in its fifth year and it has been redefining what a console life cycle can look like. The Switch launched in March 2017 and has yet to receive a price cut. Sales for the console continues to remain high with sales of nearly 400,000 units per week.

"As we enter into our fifth year, Nintendo Switch really is redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content," Bowser said.

There was a recent report that Nintendo plans to release the Nintendo Switch Pro in September or October and assembly on the new Switch could start as soon as July.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles