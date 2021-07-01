PlayStation Acquires Nixxes Software - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired Netherlands-based Nixxes Software. The company was founded in 1999 and has worked on porting games to the PC including multiple Square Enix Games - Marvel's Avengers, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and more.

Nixxes Software will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group with a goal to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," said Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst.

"They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."

Nixxes Software founder and senior director of development Jurjen Katsman added, "We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios. We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans."

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque and may have leaked an acquisition of the Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games.

