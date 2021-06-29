PlayStation May Have Leaked A Bluepoint Games Acquisition - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment may have accidentally leaked an acquisition of the Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus remake developer Bluepoint Games.

The official Japanese PlayStation Twitter account posted an image with the PlayStation Studios logo and Bluepoint Games logo that also included the text "Welcome to the Family." In the background it includes screenshots of first-party games, including the Demon’s Souls remake. The tweet has since been deleted.

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque with a very similar image, but without a screenshot from the Demon’s Souls remake.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

