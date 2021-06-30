Deathloop Dev: Level of Ambition Only Possible on Next-Gen Consoles - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arkane Studios is currently finishing up development of Deathloop, which will launch as a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5, as well as on PC via Steam on September 14.

Deathloop Game Director Dinga Bakaba in an interview with Play Magazine discussed how the power of the next-generation console was able to help the developer realize its ambition.

"I don’t think that we would have been able to preserve the level of ambition of this game were it not for the move to next-gen," said Bakaba.

Bakaba added that the power of the console made it possible to create bigger worlds than were in Dishonored 2. In the past to optimize a game for consoles it required the developer to cut a map in half.

"It’s always heartbreaking when you get to the end of a project, and you have to optimize things, and now you have to cut your map in half and you have to justify why it’s in two parts."

Thanks, MP1st.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles