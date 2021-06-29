Todd Howard: Think of The Elder Scrolls VI as Still in the Design Phase - News

Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph discussed Creation Engine 2 and the highly anticipated sequel to Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls VI.

"The [new Starfield] technology, Creation Engine 2, is sort of built for both [Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI]," said Howard. "It’s like a new tech base. The vast majority of our development work is on Starfield right now but everybody works on everything so the projects kind of intertwine.

"It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls VI as still being in a design [phase], but we’re checking the tech: 'Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?' Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls VI will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require."

Bethesda earlier this month announced Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The developer's senior lighting artist Keith Beltramini revealed the teaser trailer for Starfield was in-game and did not use any cinematic tools.

