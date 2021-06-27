Xbox and Kojima Deal Reportedly Close to Being Signed - News

There have been rumors that Xbox has been in talks with Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima to sign a deal for his next game.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in a recent podcast said the deal is close to being signed and one of the reasons Kim Swift joined Xbox Game Studios Publishing as the senior director of cloud gaming is to work with Kojima on his game.

"Kim Swift, who's worked on Portal and Left 4 Dead, and she's been at [Google] Stadia working as, like, their chief creative person, she's coming in specifically to work with Kojima on his game," said Grubb via PureXbox. "[Xbox] didn't say Kojima, it said in the story it's about working with independent developers, [but] it's Kojima."

"It's close [to being signed]. It's at a point where, I think, it's not going to not get signed. They are just figuring out details basically. And I'll have more to say about that soon."

Xbox business lead for Asia Jeremy Hinton previously stated "Japan is currently the largest and fastest growing market in the world, with particularly strong growth in the last 12 months." Xbox going forward does plan to localize all first-party games for Japan, revealed Hinton. He believes the Xbox Series S will be in more demand as he has "seen a lot of Japanese users on Twitter tweeting about how cute and compact the console is."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

