Insomniac Games Hiring for a Multiplayer Game

Insomniac Games has been one of the most productive first-party PlayStation studios with the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in November 2020 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart earlier this month.

The official Twitter account for Insomniac Games revealed the studios is hiring with "five new job openings for a multiplayer project." The job openings are for a creative director, multiplayer systems designer, story lead, art director, and VFX artist.

The multiplayer systems designer job cites they will "oversee aspects of multiplayer features, mechanics, systems design, and more."

You can apply for a job at Insomniac Games here.

