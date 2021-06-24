Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in first place, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury remain in second and third places, respectively. Minecraft moves up two spots to fourth place, while FIFA 21 drops from fourth to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two multiplatform games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 24, 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild FIFA 21 - Legacy Edition Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party

