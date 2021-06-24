Epic Games Store Reveals 4 Trails Games Headed West - News

The Epic Games Store has four new game pages live of unannounced localizations of Trails games from publisher NIS America and developer Falcom. The four games are The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails.

NIS America is hosting a Falcom 40th anniversary celebration later today that can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. The western release of these games will likely be announced during the event. It starts tonight at 10:00 pm PT.

