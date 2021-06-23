Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on New Killer Instinct: ' It's About Finding the Right Team' - News

posted 49 minutes ago

Rare's fighting game, Killer Instinct, made a return in 2013 on the Xbox One. Fans of the series have been wanting a new entry in the series and the head of Xbox Phil Spencer is aware of this.

Spencer spoke during a new Dropped Frames podcast and discussed Killer Instinct. He wants the series to continue, but the right development team is needed.

"There are so many good games in our catalogue that we’d love to visit," said Spencer. "The response when we redid Killer Instinct at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic.

"I will just say, Matt [Booty] and I have discussed many times Killer Instinct and where we would like to go with it and it’s not out of our minds that. It might be out of our minds. But it's in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with Killer Instinct."

Spencer added, "It's about finding the right team and the right opportunity. But it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we’re not doing more with KI because we love the franchise and the community response."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

