Tekken X Street Fighter Isn't Dead Yet - News

Tekken series lead Katsuhiro Harada made a statement over the weekend that hinted Tekken X Street Fighter had been cancelled.

"Development stopped but we got about 30 percent done," reads the English subtitles from Harada's statement. "We wanted to show it, but the project died."

Harada has now tweeted that the English subtitles were created by his team and added it to the video. He revealed his statement was translated wrong and the game has not been cancelled.

TEKKEN 7 Character Data Talk & Birthday Surprise! (EN Sub)

There was some missing nuance in the English translation of this video. We apologize for this error, we’re very sorry.

Please see Harada’s explanation below that will clear things up.https://t.co/tTgA5bnKbM — Harada’s Bar／はらだのばぁー (@HaradasBar) June 22, 2021

In the new statement from Harada he explains the mistranslation and what he actually meant. Development on Tekken X Street Fighter has been paused for now and not outright cancelled.

"Up to 30% of the development was in progress, but now it is still pending," is what the subtitles should have read.

"We are still hopeful that Tekken X Street Fighter will resume development when the opportunity arises," Harada said in his latest statement. "However, such a title cannot be moved just for the convenience of one company in terms of marketing and branding, and it also affects each other's development resources.

"For now, we are just waiting for the right opportunity."

