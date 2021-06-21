Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) has topped the French charts in week 22, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to second place, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) debuted in third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from first to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW Returnal

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Chivalry 2 - NEW

PS4 FIFA 21 Resident Evil Village Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Biomutant Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Moon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Football Manager 2021

