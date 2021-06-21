By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 417 Views

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) has topped  the French charts in week 22, 2021, according to SELL.  

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to second place, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) debuted in third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from first to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fifth place. 

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW
  3. Returnal

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Chivalry 2 - NEW
PS4
  1. FIFA 21
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One
  1. FIFA 21
  2. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  3. Biomutant
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  2. Pokemon Moon
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
PC
  1. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Football Manager 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.