Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 274 Views
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) has topped the French charts in week 22, 2021, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to second place, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) debuted in third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from first to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW
- Returnal
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Chivalry 2 - NEW
- FIFA 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 21
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Biomutant
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Pokemon Moon
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2021
